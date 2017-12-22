Post-99 No Change, Vijay Rupani Likely To Remain Gujarat Chief Minister After making Vijay Rupani Gujarat's Chief Minister, the BJP could appoint a second deputy chief minister like it did in Uttar Pradesh. Former Gujarat Speaker Ganapath Vasavya is a front runner if two deputies are appointed

Vijay Rupani is likely to continue as Gujarat Chief Minister Gandhinagar: Highlights Outgoing Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is a frontrunner BJP won 99 seats in the state elections, 16 less than the last time Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala is being talked about as a dark horse



There is some speculation that the party could chose to appoint a second deputy chief minister as it did in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year. Former Gujarat Speaker Ganapath Vasavya, a tribal leader, is seen as a front runner if the party opts for two deputies to the chief minister.



Vijay Rupani is close to BJP chief Amit Shah who had earlier this year indicated that he and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel would continue in their positions post the assembly elections. Vijay Rupani also has a clean image and is caste neutral, but his chances were seen to diminish after the BJP's won 99 seats, only seven more than it needed for a majority to form government and 16 less than it had won last time. The party now has 100 in the assembly with an independent MLA Ratansinh Rathod from Lunawada offering support to the party.

Arun Jaitley met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi to finalise the Gujarat Chief Minister.



After the muted result the party has taken its time to make a decision and there has been speculation over other



There has also been talk about Deputy Prime Minister Nitin Patel being promoted have he beat the odds and won his election by a slender margin in Mehsana, which was the epicentre of the Patel or Paatidar agitation for reservation in government jobs and colleges. Mr Patel being chosen chief minister would signal an outreach to the influential Patels, BJP loyalists for years, but a section of which went against the party in this election, angry at not being included among castes that benefit from affirmative action. The party will hope that his being retained as deputy chief minister will send the same message.



Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala, a seasoned Karadiya Rajput leader from Saurashtra has also been talked about as a dark horse. He is seen as a strong leader from the region, having a considerable clout in various communities as well as acceptable across the party.



A second deputy chief minister could be picked as the BJP re-calibrates its strategy in the state ahead of the 2019 national election, when PM Modi will seek a second term. Appointing Mr Vasavya will acknowledge the party's gratitude to tribal voters, who solidly backed the party in this election as it contended with the anger of various key groups like farmers and castes like the Patels, Dalits and backward castes.



The BJP will be counting on Gujarat, the home state of both PM Modi and party chief Amit Shah, to deliver 100 per cent again in the 2019 election. In 2014, the BJP won all 26 parliament seats in Gujarat.



