Chief Minister Change In Karnataka? BJP's Many Voices Amid B Bommai's Exit Buzz

BJP chose Basavaraj Bommai to replace BS Yediyurappa last year; he took oath on July 28, 2021.

Days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Karnataka, the buzz in Bengaluru says the BJP might change its Chief Minister again, and Basavaraj Bommai may be freed of the responsibility by August 15.

Those speaking of these "rumours" in the poll-bound state include BJP leaders like Basanagouda Patil, who had earlier predicted that BS Yediyurappa would be replaced with Mr Bommai — which is what happened a little over a year ago. Mr Patil has made some cryptic statements that the high command will take a decision that is "best for the party".

But a section of leaders has sought to scotch these theories. State BJP chief President Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that Mr Bommai "will complete his tenure". Senior party leader and Revenue Minister R Ashoka has also denied any possibility of change.

"The upcoming election will be fought under his leadership, with the guidance of B S Yediyurappa," Mr Kateel said. He also reacted to tweets by the Congress, which called Mr Bommai a "puppet CM" and took jibes at the BJP's over the rumoured change of leadership.

Though the BJP did not win the last elections in 2018, a year later it wrested power — BS Yediyurappa became chief minister — as the Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed. He was replaced by Mr Bommai two years later, in July 2021.

Assembly elections are due by May next year, exactly a year before the Lok Sabha polls.

The change theory gained ground after B Suresh Gowda, a BJP leader and former MLA, said a change ahead of elections is not unheard of. "Whether six or eight months left for elections, CM change has happened in the past," he said. "This is left to the central government. It won't happen just because we say it. There are rumours that if changes happens, it will happen on or before August 15," he said.

Mr Patil, MLA from Bijapur and a former minister, said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are aware of all political developments in the state. They will take an informed decision. I trust the high command will take a decision that is best for us and our party."