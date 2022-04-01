'Immediately Transfer Chandigarh To Punjab': Bhagwant Mann vs Centre

Centre is trying to "upset the balance" in the administration of Chandigarh, Bhagwant Mann said

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today moved a resolution in Assembly, seeking the immediate transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, accusing the centre of trying to "upset the balance" in administering the Union Territory.

The by move by Mr Mann two weeks after he took over as Chief Minister comes amid the ongoing tussle between the centre and Punjab to control the Union Territory which serves as the capital of Punjab and neighbouring Haryana.

In the notice for the resolution, Mr Mann has said that under the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966, the state of Punjab was reorganised into the state of Haryana, the Union Territory of Chandigarh and some parts of Punjab were given to the then Union Territory of Himachal Pradesh.

"Since then, a balance was mentioned in the administration of common assets like Bhakra Beas Management Board by way of giving management positions in some proportion to the nominees of State of Punjab and State of Haryana. Through many of its recent actions, the Central Government is trying to upset this balance," he said in the notice.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the centre has advertised the posts of members of Bhakra Beas Management Board, which were traditionally filled by officers from Punjab and Haryana, to officers of all states and the centre government.

"Similarly, Chandigarh administration has always been managed by the officers of Punjab and Haryana in the ratio of 60:40. However, recently Central Government has posted outside officers to Chandigarh and has introduced Central Civil Service Rules for the employees of Chandigarh Administration, which goes completely against the understanding in the past.