Constitution Day: Arvind Kejriwal, Anil Baijal Administer Oath To Officials In Separate Events

Arvind Kejriwal administered oath of Constitution to government officials. (File)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today administered the oath of the Constitution to government officials in New Delhi to mark the occasion of Constitution Day.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mr Baijal greeted the people on Constitution Day.

"In the program held at the Raj Niwas, all the staff reiterated the Preamble and Fundamentals of the Constitution," he said.

Mr Kejriwal, on the other hand, administered the oath of the Constitution to the Delhi government officials at the Delhi Secretariat.

The Constitution Day, also known as National Law Day, is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

