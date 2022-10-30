Chief Justice UU Lalit's Advice To Bengal Law Graduates

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Sunday advised students passing out of law schools to keep their minds open to every suggestion and to have compassion for mankind and society.

Delivering his address at the 14th convocation of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), of which he is the chancellor, the CJI said that capacity building of a person never stops and one continues to learn till death.

"Keep your mind open to every suggestion, that's where you will be drawing great inspiration," Justice Lalit told the graduates.

He exhorted them to continue to study and add dimensions to their personality.

Attributes of capacity building in different spheres and compassion for mankind will never fail a person in finding a solution to any problem, the CJI said.

As a lawyer, one never ceases to be a student of law, he said adding that as a professional, as an academician and as a judge, one keeps learning every passing day and year, but the foundation is there in law school.

Justice Lalit said that after stepping out of the walls of the university and embracing the world, law graduates should strive to give back to society something greater than what they have received.

Chief Justice of Bangladesh, Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, the guest of honour at the convocation, said in his address that the graduates, who may choose different professions from law to civil service, should do it with passion, dignity and a sense of honour.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the chief guest at the convocation, congratulated the graduates, terming the day as historical for them.

She said that lawyers should come forward to ensure liberty and freedom of speech.

Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, delivered the convocation address.

WBNUJS Vice-Chancellor Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti said that 400 students got their degrees, of whom 270 were present.

About 80 students are medal winners, he said, adding that among the recipients of degrees are PhD (Doctorate of Philosophy), LLM (Master of Laws) and BA LLB (Hons.).

