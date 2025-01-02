"Inspiring Journey": Chief Justice's Praise For Outgoing Top Court Judge

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna today described the journey of his colleague, Justice CT Ravikumar, from a small village in Kerala to becoming a Supreme Court judge as "inspiring".

Friday will be the last working day for Supreme Court Judge CT Ravikumar. His farewell ceremony was organised by the Supreme Court Advocates on Record (SCORA) on Thursday.

The Chief Justice Of India (CJI) said, "The journey of Justice Ravikumar is inspiring for everyone and the way he travelled from a small village to becoming a judge of the Apex Court is an extraordinary achievement".

CJI Khanna said that he got to know Justice Ravikumar very closely in the last few years. "He is a very hardworking judge," he said.

Citing his own life, the CJI said that he was born in Delhi so he had access to District Courts, the High Court and the Supreme Court."However, Justice Ravikumar's rise from a small village, where there was not even a district court, to the highest court in the country, that too as a judge, is not an easy feat," the Chief Justice added.

During the farewell programme, SCORA president Vipin Nair, vice president Amit Sharma and secretary Nikhil Jain honoured Justice Ravikumar and presented him with a trophy.

CT Ravikumar was born on January 5, 1960, in Thazhakara, a small village near Mavelikara, Alappuzha district in Kerala. His father KO Thevan was a bench clerk in Changanassery magistrate court.

Justice Ravikumar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on August 26, 2021, and took the oath on August 31, 2021.

He was the fifth judge of the Kerala High Court to become a judge of the Supreme Court without occupying the position of chief justice of a high court.

He enrolled as an advocate on July 12, 1986. In 1990, he started independent practice in Civil, Criminal, Service and Labour matters at various courts of Ernakulam and Kerala High Court. He was then appointed to the post of Government Pleader, Additional Government Pleader and Special Government Pleader(SC/ST) in the Kerala High Court.