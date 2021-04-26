Chief Justice Ramana Files Police Complaint Over Fake Twitter Account

Chief Justice Ramana will be India top judge till August 26, 2022 (File)

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana lodged a police complaint on Monday afternoon after a Twitter account bearing his name was found posting fake messages on the social media platform.

Sworn in Saturday, the Chief Justice does not have a Twitter, or any other social media, account.

The tweet - from the handle @NVRamanna - has been deleted but the account itself, at the time of writing, remains active and has tweeted 98 times so far.

The deleted tweet read: "Due to Ajit Doval's diplomacy, the US decided to supply raw materials to India #vaccination @PMOIndia".

Chief Justice NV Ramana filed a police complaint over a fake social media account in his name

The reference was to a late Sunday night announcement from the United States.

President Joe Biden said he would "immediately" make available sources of raw materials required to scale up production of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine.

Confirmation of the US' decision to release vaccine raw materials from a February embargo came after National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke to his American counterpart, Jake Sullivan.

Justice Ramana took oath as the 48th Chief Justice Of India last week.

He was sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind in a small ceremony - attendance was limited due to Covid restrictions - at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

"We are going through testing times as we battle the Covid wave. Lawyers, judges and court staff are all affected due to the virus. Some hard measures may be necessary to break the chain of transmission. We can defeat the pandemic together with dedication," the new Chief Justice said.

Part of a bench that said the suspension of internet services in Jammu and Kashmir should be immediately reviewed, he was also part of the panel that said the Chief Justice's office comes under the ambit of the Right to Information Act.

Chief Justice Ramana will be India top judge till August 26, 2022. He is the second Chief Justice of India from Andhra Pradesh; Justice K Subba Rao was the ninth Chief Justice of India from 1966-67.