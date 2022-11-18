Chief Justice Of India's Sachin Tendulkar Comparison In Lesson For Lawyer

"A lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat," CJI DY Chandrachud said.

The Supreme Court cautioned a lawyer today for appearing before it without the case file, saying a lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli noticed a lawyer appearing before it without his case file and immediately came down on him for the lapse.

"A lawyer without a brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat. This looks bad," the Chief Justice of India said.

"You are in your gown and band but have no paper. You must always have your brief with you," the CJI said.



