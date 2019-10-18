Chief Justice Recommends To Centre Justice Bobde As Successor: Sources

Justice SA Bobde is a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has written to government recommending Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as his successor, say sources.

Justice Gogoi, in his letter, has reportedly recommended that the government start the process of appointing Justice SA Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Bobde is number 2 in seniority after Justice Gogoi.

Justice Bobde is a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He is due to retire on 23 April 2021.

