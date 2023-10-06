Chief Justice Fulfills Promise, Interacts With Media In Press Lounge

In his conversation with the media, the Chief Justice discussed various measures.

The Chief Justice of India, today, fulfilled a promise he made to the media personnel for a one-on-one interaction in the Supreme Court's media lounge. Last month, during a walk with the Press on the premises of the court, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was extended an invitation to interact with the media in the press lounge.

In his conversation with the media, the Chief Justice discussed various measures, including; Establishing a robust infrastructure for virtual hearings, the new Supreme Court building, a permanent interpreter for those with speech and hearing impairment and the implementation of hybrid hearings in high courts.

The Chief Justice was accompanied by the Secretary General of the Supreme Court, Atul Kurhekar and other officers.

Today, a bench headed by the Chief Justice issued directives to all the high courts and said no high court in the country shall deny access to video conference or hearing through hybrid mode to lawyers and litigants.

It also directed the high courts to put standard operating procedures in place for accessing hybrid or video conferencing hearings in four weeks.

"If you want to be a judge then you have to be tech-friendly," the CJI said, adding, "Technology is no longer a matter of choice."

The Tea-Samosa Break

Last month, after completing a hearing, the five-judge Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the Chief Justice, suddenly decided to take a break.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice PS Narasimha, Justice Pankaj Mittal, and Justice Manoj Mishra joined Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for a walk. They first visited the cafeteria where the judges had tea, coffee and samosa before checking the new electronic pass system. These passes are now mandatory to enter the premises of the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Chandrachud interacted with the media as he was heading back to his chambers.

The redevelopment of the Supreme Court is ongoing under the supervision of the Chief Justice of India, who regularly takes updates on the progress.