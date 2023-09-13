In Chief Justice's Court Stroll, Tea-Samosa Break And Chat With Reporters

In a break from his rigorous schedule, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was spotted taking a stroll around the Supreme Court campus. During his walk, he interacted with media personnel and also accepted their invitation to visit the press lounge later.

After completing a hearing, the constitution bench of five Supreme Court judges suddenly decided to take a break. Along with his fellow judges, the Chief Justice stepped out on the Supreme Court grounds. Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice PS Narasimha, Justice Pankaj Mittal, and Justice Manoj Mishra joined Chandrachud on the walk.

They first visited the cafeteria and enjoyed samosas and coffees there before going out to check the status of the new electronic passes. These passes will soon become mandatory to enter the Supreme Court premises.

Chief Justice Chandrachud interacted with the media as he was heading back to his chambers.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the government if a change in the law is warranted on the legal question of whether a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle is entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle of a particular weight.

Observing that these are policy issues impacting the livelihood of lakhs of people, the five-judge constitution bench said the government needs to take a "fresh look" at the matter while asserting that it needs to be taken up at the policy level.