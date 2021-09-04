'Good Human Being, Good Judge': Solicitor General On Chief Justice Ramana

Chief Justice NV Ramana is the second judge from Andhra Pradesh to hold the top judicial post (File)

Chief Justice NV Ramana is a "good judge and a good human being", Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Saturday at an event organised by the Bar Council of India. "I have known the Chief Justice of India not just as judge but also as a human being... He is good at being both," Mr Mehta said.

Praising the Chief Justice, the government's top lawyer also said: "CJI Ramana is not a god-fearing person but a god-loving person. He is also legally brilliant and impartial. He is the 'karta', or 'one who acts', of our lawyer family."

On a lighter note Mr Mehta also took a self-deprecating dig at the legal community and said he owed the Chief Justice an apology - in reference to a speech given by Bar Council of India Chairman MK Mishra.

"Though the function was meant to felicitate the judge... BCI Chairman gave a long speech on lawyers' grievances (during the pandemic)... us lawyers have a habit of praying for relief whether we are in court or at an auditorium," he said.

"But I would still urge you to consider those requests," he jokingly told the Chief Justice.

NV Ramana was appointed Chief Justice of India in April, following the of tenure of then Chief Justice SA Bobde, who had recommended Chief Justice Ramana as his successor.

Born in an agricultural family in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on August 27, 1957, Chief Justice Ramana, 63, will be the country's top judge till August 26 next year.

He is the second Chief Justice of India from Andhra Pradesh; Justice K Subba Rao was the ninth Chief Justice of India from 1966-67.