Chief Justice Channels Swami Vivekananda's Message On Tolerance, Religion

Chief Justice NV Ramana urged the youth to be aware and read widely (File)

Chief Justice NV Ramana today said that religion should be above superstitions and rigidities and underscored that there is a greater need now to pay heed to Swami Vivekananda's words about the dangers posed by meaningless and sectarian conflicts in society.

"There is greater need today, in contemporary India, to pay heed to the words spoken by Swami Vivekananda as early as in 1893. He was prophetic. Long before the painful churning that took place in the subcontinent during the freedom struggle resulting in framing of an egalitarian Constitution of India, he advocated Secularism as if he foresaw the events," Chief Justice Ramana said at an event to mark the 22nd Foundation Day of Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence in Hyderabad and 128th anniversary of historic Chicago address of Swami Vivekananda.

Swami Vivekananda, the Chief Justice added, "firmly believed that the true essence of religion was the common good, and tolerance; religion should be above superstitions and rigidities".

"To fulfil the dream of making resurgent India through the principles of common good and tolerance, we should instill the ideals of Swami Ji in today's youth," the top judge said.

Drawing on the power of youth, the Chief Justice said they need to be aware that their actions are a "part of the process of nation building".

"The story of India's freedom struggle would be incomplete, without the names of youth leaders like Birsa Munda - the young tribal leader who mobilized the tribal community against the formidable British regime and secured their land rights; or the trio of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who valiantly fought for a free India till their last breath," Chief Justice Ramana said recalling the role played by young freedom fighters.

Touching upon his rural background, the judge contrasted it with the information surfeit today and urged the youth to be aware and make room for diverse opinions by reading widely.

"I come from a rural background. We struggled to educate ourselves. Today resources are available at your fingertips. The hyper awareness that modern society allows, with the ease of flow of information mandates that students are more socially and politically aware. You must know the social ills and contemporary issues facing the society and the polity. Read books to expand your vision and diversify your opinion," he said.

He also encouraged youngsters to visit the slums "to be conscious about the divides that exist even within urban spaces" and "visit villages to be aware about rural living".

The top judge advised that all this awareness should also be accompanied with the mentality to find solutions and bring meaningful changes in society.