Chief Justice Leads Supreme Court's Rural Outreach In Rann Of Kutch

CJI Chandrachud is joined by Justice Sanjeev Khanna, Justice Surya Kant, and Justice Bela M Trivedi.

In a move to enhance accessibility to justice and foster a direct dialogue with the common people, the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, has embarked on an unprecedented journey to rural India. The historical initiative, aimed at connecting with the grassroots, has seen the top echelons of the judiciary convene in the Rann of Kutch area of Gujarat for a two-day programme.

This conference, a first of its kind in the nation's history, brings together 250 district judges from lower courts nationwide, alongside representatives from all the High Courts. The event, spanning Saturday and Sunday, will see Chief Justice Chandrachud and his fellow judges engage directly with district judges.

CJI Chandrachud is joined by Justice Sanjeev Khanna, Justice Surya Kant, and Justice Bela M Trivedi. Of particular significance, Justices Sanjeev Khanna and Surya Kant are anticipated to assume the role of Chief Justice in the future.

According to Supreme Court sources, CJI Chandrachud has envisioned a judiciary that actively reaches out to the common people, transcending the traditional courtroom setting. The idea involves organising programs to address issues at the grassroots level.

After e-filing, virtual hearings, live streaming of constitutional cases and translation of judgments in regional languages, the Supreme Court hopes that this campaign, to reach out to the common people, too will help maintain a transparent and accessible judiciary.

In agreement with the CJI, senior judges Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice Surya Kant concurred that reaching out directly to the general public is an effective means of bridging the gap between the judiciary and the public. Subsequent discussions among the judges led to the decision to organise a session where direct interactions could take place with lower court judges, addressing concerns related to technology, resources, and other logistical aspects.

The selection of Kutch in Gujarat as the venue for this historic event was a carefully considered decision. CJI Chandrachud, in consultation with fellow judges, opted for Kutch to facilitate open discussions and enable the formulation of effective solutions for challenges faced by the judiciary in the digital age. Additionally, Justice Bela Trivedi, being from Gujarat, was a valuable addition to the delegation, ensuring a nuanced understanding of local dynamics.

As the Supreme Court pioneers this novel approach to connect with the masses, the conference in Kutch holds the promise of fostering a more inclusive and responsive judiciary.