'My Personal Credibility...': Chief Justice Criticises A 'New Practice'

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said lawyers "cannot take the court for a ride"

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has strongly criticised a "new practice" in which multiple lawyers mention the same matter before the bench to get a date. The Chief Justice said lawyers "cannot take the court for a ride" by adopting such tactics.

"This is a new practice. Different counsels mention the same case for listing and once a judge blinks, you get some date. This is the practice that is emerging. A little bit of discretion which I have as the Chief Justice will never be exercised in your favour. You cannot take the court for a ride. My personal credibility is at stake. I have to follow standard rules for all," the Chief Justice said.

During several recent hearings, the Chief Justice of India has pulled up lawyers mentioning matters out of turn. He has repeatedly asked them to follow the procedure, file an application and raise the matter accordingly.

Maintaining decorum in the courtroom and ensuring proper processes are followed has been a key focus area of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud since he took over.

Lawyers have often been pulled up for interfering in matters and addressing the bench loudly.

Only yesterday, a lawyer's use of the informal 'yeah' in court drew a barb from the Chief Justice. The lawyer was mentioning a matter when he used the expressions. "This is not a coffee shop! what is this yeah yeah. I am very allergic to this yeah yeah. This cannot be allowed," the Chief Justice said sternly.