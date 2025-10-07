Chief Justice's Dig At Social Media "Reporting", Day After Shoe Incident

Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Tuesday said that they don't know what will be reported on social media these days, a day after a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe towards him in his courtroom in the Supreme Court.

Hearing an ongoing matter concerning the All-India Judges Association, he told a lawyer arguing in the case that these days, "we don't know what will be reported and your client will be very offended".

He further remarked in a lighter vein that his "brother" Justice K Vinod Chandran also wanted to say something but he told him to "keep it to my ears only".

His remarks come a day after an elderly lawyer, Rajesh Kishore, threw a shoe at him during a hearing. The shoe landed in front of the bench.

The Chief Justice, unfazed by the disruption, continued the hearing. "I am the last person to be affected by such things. Please continue (the hearing)," he said.

Security personnel present in court quickly intervened and escorted the lawyer out.

While walking out, the lawyer was heard saying, "India won't tolerate Sanatan's insult".

The Chief Justice later asked the registry to ignore the entire episode, following which the Delhi Police released him.

The incident came after the Chief Justice drew sharp criticism on social media over his remark on Lord Vishnu. Refusing to entertain a public interest litigation seeking judicial intervention for the reconstruction of a 7-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu in Khajuraho, the Chief Justice reportedly said, "Go and ask the deity himself to do something."

Later, he clarified that he meant no disrespect to any religion and his remarks were misrepresented on social media.

"I respect all religions...This happened on social media," he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had also backed him, saying that reactions to events often get blown out of proportion on social media.

"There is Newton's law, which says every action has an equal reaction, but now every action has a disproportionate social media reaction," he had said.