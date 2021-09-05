'Daylight Robbery': P Chidambaram On National Monetisation Pipeline scheme

P Chidambaram said National Monetisation Pipeline scheme is daylight robbery (FILE)

Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday continued his criticism of the Central government's National Monetisation Pipeline scheme and called it a "daylight robbery".

Mr Chidambaram, who has been appointed as the Congress election observer for Goa Assembly elections next year, attended the two-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress in Panaji today.

"The National Monetisation Pipeline scheme of the Central Government is daylight robbery. Whatever has been created by the governments of the country in the last 70 years is being given in the hands of a select few. People should be aware of this menace and oppose it," he said.

The former minister also said that there was no consultation on this policy. "There was no debate in Parliament. The government would never allow discussion on the issue," he said.

The Congress leader called upon the Youth Congress national office bearers and state presidents from all over the country to play an important role in the election going states, making them aware of the reality of the current burning issues of the country.

Meanwhile, further today, Goa Congress State President Girish Chodankar, while addressing the national executive meeting, discussed the Assembly elections to be held next year.

