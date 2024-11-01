'Chicken, Mutton After Diwali': Delivery Agent To Man Who Ordered Biryani

The man said he took this matter up with the app's customer support team.

A man in Delhi recently ordered chicken biryani through a food delivery app but found himself at the receiving end of a moral lecture, all served fresh by the delivery agent who told him: "Chicken and mutton only after Diwali."

Expecting biryani but getting life advice, a Reddit user recounted that the delivery agent, upon dutifully delivering the order, lingered to offer up not just the OTP, but also a serving of unrequested opinion.

"What you are doing is not right," the delivery agent allegedly said in Hindi. "Eat chicken and mutton only after Diwali and consume something clean till then."

Caught off-guard, the Reddit user claimed he simply froze with a guilty smile. "What could I even say? Why does he care anyway?" was his inward lament.

The anecdote only gets juicier. After receiving the unsolicited advice, the Reddit user claimed the intervention left him wondering if his biryani might have had an unwelcome additional "ingredient" in it, courtesy of the aggrieved delivery man.

"What should I do? I have his number and name, he knows my home, if I report him he might make a scene," he wrote.

The man's post quickly went viral on Reddit, receiving over 2,000 upvotes and triggering an online debate.

"Why is he rubbing his belief on you? Ask him not to deliver chicken then!" commented one user.

"Man this was one of my biggest fears - this kind of moral policing," wrote another.

The man wrote in the comments that he took this matter up with the app's customer support team.