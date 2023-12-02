Chhattisgarh Polls: How To Check Chhattisgarh Election Result 2023 Online

Chhattisgarh election results 2023 will be declared on Sunday. (File)

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh, seeking re-election in the 2023 assembly elections, might have an upper hand over the BJP, according to the exit polls. An NDTV poll of polls has projected that the Congress may win 49 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly. The BJP is predicted to get around 38 seats, below the majority mark is 46. However, exit polls can often get it wrong.

The Chhattisgarh elections were held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. The results will be declared on Sunday, December 3. A win will be a major boost for Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and the Congress just months ahead of the big Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

How can I check Chhattisgarh Assembly election result 2023 online?

You can visit the official websites of the Election Commission of India (ECI) or the Chhattisgarh State Election Commission.

Where can I watch live TV coverage on Chhattisgarh Assembly election result 2023?

Tune in to NDTV channel for a comprehensive and real-time coverage of the Chhattisgarh assembly election results 2023.

How can I compare Chhattisgarh election results 2023 from previous election results?

To compare the Chhattisgarh election results in 2023 with the previous election results, refer to the statistics available here.

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections, Congress emerged as the clear winner, securing 68 out of 90 seats, while BJP won only 15. This marked the end of the 15-year rule of the BJP in the state. Bhupesh Baghel from the Congress assumed the role of Chief Minister, spearheading the new government.

How can I find live constituency-wise results online for Chhattisgarh Assembly election result 2023?

Track live results for each constituency in the Chhattisgarh Assembly election 2023 by visiting official Election Commission websites.

How can I find live party-wise results online for Chhattisgarh Assembly election result 2023?

To access live party-wise results for the Chhattisgarh Assembly election in 2023, visit the official Election Commission website or app.

Where can I find vote-sharing percentage online for Chhattisgarh Assembly election result 2023?

Stay informed about vote share percentages for the Chhattisgarh Assembly election results in 2023 by visiting the official Election Commission website or their app.