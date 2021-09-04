Chhattisgarh Orders Probe After Surgeon Operates On 101 Women In 7 Hours

Chhattisgarh ordered a probe into irregularities at a state-run sterilisation camp (Representational)

The Chhattisgarh government has ordered a probe into irregularities at a recently-held government-run sterilisation camp in Surguja district, where a surgeon allegedly performed tubectomies on 101 women in seven hours, an official said today.

The sterilisation camp was held on August 27 at Narmadapur community health centre in Mainpat development block of the district, located over 300 km away from the capital Raipur, the official said.

Local newspapers had reported alleged irregularities in the camp, following which the department swung into action and issued show-cause notices to the surgeon and a local health official.

Following complaints regarding the sterilisation camp, a probe has been ordered, based on which further action will be taken, said Dr Alok Shukla, Principal Secretary of the state's Health and Family Welfare department.

"A total of 101 surgeries were performed by a (government) surgeon in the camp. The women who underwent the procedure were reported to be in a normal condition. However, as per the government guidelines, a surgeon can perform a maximum of 30 surgeries in a day and hence, an enquiry has been ordered to ascertain why the guidelines had been violated," Dr Shukla said.

The surgeon has claimed that a large number of women had turned up for the procedure and urged him to perform the operations, citing that they had come from remote villages and cannot travel frequently, he said.

Earlier, Surguja Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) PS Sisodiya had on August 29 issued a show-cause notice to surgical specialist Dr Jibnus Ekka, who performed operations in the camp, and Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr R S Singh seeking their reply in this regard.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer had also constituted a three-member committee to probe the matter.

"The surgeries were conducted from 12 pm to 7 pm on August 27. Once the enquiry committee submits its report, further action will be taken. Stern action will be taken against people who are found guilty," Dr Sisodiya said.

In November 2014, at least 83 women had developed complications after undergoing a procedure at a government-held sterilisation camp in Bilaspur district, and 13 of them had died, triggering widespread criticism against the government-run programme offering free sterilisation.



