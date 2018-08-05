Chhattisgarh Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Daughter

The 33-year-old father was arrested by police (Representational)

A man was on Saturday arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his three-and-a-half-year old daughter in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said.

The alleged incident took place in Chatidih area here two weeks ago, they said.

The 33-year-old accused lived at his in-laws' house with his wife and daughter, said a police official.

The alleged crime came to light when the girl complained of pain, and when asked by mother, revealed that her father had inserted finger in her private parts, the official said.

When the woman confronted her husband, he fought with her and fled to his parent's house in Mungeli district.

After the woman filed a case at Women Police Station on Friday, he was arrested from Mungeli and brought to Bilaspur.

The accused was booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further probe is on.