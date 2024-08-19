Chhattisgarh Father Beats Girl, 8, To Death. She Was Fighting Sister For Toy

A Chhattisgarh father beat his eight-year-old daughter to death and severely injured her sister, 9, after they fought over a toy in front of him, police said.

Alisha Parveen (8) and Alina Parveen (9) got into an argument over a toy at their home in Janjgir-Champa. Their father, Salman Ali (35), who works as a mechanic, saw the two children fighting and lost his temper.

He unleashed a violent assault on both daughters, the neighbours said, adding that he kicked and punched the girls even using a belt to strike them.

Neighbours rushed to help the girls after hearing their screams. They found Salman attacking his daughters with a belt. Both girls sustained severe injuries and were taken to the hospital by neighbours.

While eight-year-old Alisha was declared dead, her older sister, Alina, is in critical condition.

The incident was reported to the police by the hospital staff and neighbours. They arrived at the hospital, took Alisha's body into custody and sent it for postmortem investigation.

Salman has also been taken into custody from his home and is currently under interrogation. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Yadmani Sidar said that Salman was known to be a volatile individual.

Salman's wife had separated from him due to frequent fights. Despite the separation, Salman had custody of both daughters and their mother visited them occasionally.