A farmer in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district has allegedly killed a goat for trespassing and the police say they will take action after the goat's postmortem report.The incident was reported in Manendragarh area on Saturday. The accused allegedly killed the goat with a bow and arrow after it entered his field and destroyed the crop. Phool Singh, the owner of the goat, said "I came home to drink water and the goat ran into his field. Ram Charan then killed my goat."The goat's death led to a scuffle between its owner and the accused farmer and his wife. A case has been registered in Manendgarh police station and the carcass was sent for post-mortem.The investigation officer BD Sidar said, "As per the complaint the goat was killed when she ventured into the field. We will take legal action after the report comes in."