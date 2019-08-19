10-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Killed Over Tying Up Goat Outside House In UP

The accused was arrested, the police said (Representational)

A man allegedly hacked his brother's 10-year-old grandson to death for tying up a goat outside his house, the police said today.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Belbharia village of Rupaideeha area when Anul Hasan was allegedly tying up the goat outside the house of his grandfather's brother, Ishaqpol, who tried to stop him from doing so, leading to an argument between them, the police said.

Ishaqpol attacked Hasan with a spade, injuring him seriously, they said.

Hasan was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed, the police said.

The accused was arrested, they said.

