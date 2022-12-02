Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Deputy Secretary Arrested By Central Agency

A top bureaucrat in Chhattisgarh has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate

A top bureaucrat in Chhattisgarh has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, or ED, for alleged money laundering.

Saumya Chaurasia, deputy secretary to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, was arrested by the ED.

The income tax department in June last year had said it unearthed an alleged hawala racket of over Rs 100 crore after it conducted raids in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur. Under hawala transactions, cash changes hands without entering the formal banking system.

Ms Chaurasia's home was also raided in February 2020. The chief minister had called the raid by the central agency a "political revenge" and claimed there was an attempt to "destabilise" his government.