'Secret Collusion Between Government, Mahadev Betting App': Bhupesh Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel said it is Centre's responsibility to shut the Mahadev app (File)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday claimed that there is a secret collusion between the government of India and the Mahadev betting app. He asked why the Centre has not banned this app till now amid the Enforcement Directorate claims against Baghel in the alleged betting app deal.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Bhupesh Baghel said, "They (the BJP) are unable to close Mahadev (App) and arrest its managers. This means a transaction has happened between them. It is the responsibility of the Government of India to arrest and close the app, but they aren't doing it. This means they are working together. There is a secret collusion between them."

Pointing out that the public does not trust the BJP ahead of the upcoming elections in the state, Mr Baghel said, "Chhattisgarh Police have arrested 450 people in this case. They (BJP) have nothing to do right now. They have nothing against me. This is why they have resorted to these tactics."

Earlier today, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that Congress leader and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel should give a clarification on this issue from a political and moral perspective.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Sudhanshu Trivedi said," I feel now Bhupesh Baghel should issue clarification. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will have to clarify where this money came from. I am asking this question on moral and political grounds. It is incumbent on their party to reply on the political and moral aspects of this."

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that according to fresh evidence following a search operation on November 2, it was found that regular payments have been made in the past, and so far, around Rs 508 crore has been paid by Mahadev App Promoters to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

However, Chief Minister Baghel has refuted the ED's claim and said that the BJP wants to contest the upcoming Chhattisgarh polls with the help of its "agencies".

The ED is investigating the Mahadev Book Online Betting App syndicate and the promoters of this betting syndicate.

According to ED, cash courier Asim Das was intercepted by the central agency, who was sent from the UAE to deliver a large amount of cash for the electioneering expenses of the ruling Congress party.

The central agency added that Das confessed that Rs 508 crore has been so far paid to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister by Mahadev APP Promoters, a charge that Baghel denies.

