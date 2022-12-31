Chhattisgarh Brings Back Old Pension Scheme, Delivers On Promise

Chhattisgarh government employees have the option to choose between the old pension scheme and the new one, however, those who have joined government service after April 1, 2022, it would be mandatory to be part of the old pension scheme, officials said on Friday.

"The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. During the cabinet meeting, it was decided to introduce the OPS by giving option to the employees who were appointed after November 1, 2004 and before April 2022," said the government in a statement.

The government employees will be considered as the members of the Chhattisgarh General Provident Fund from April 1, 2022, and the employee contribution deposited in the NPS account from November 1, 2004 or after that to March 31, 2022, and the dividend earned thereon, will be payable to the government employee under the NPS rules.

Employees will be eligible for the old pension scheme, only after depositing the contribution of the state government and the dividend earned thereon.

For this, the government employees will have to select the option of either continuing under NPS or receiving the benefit of the old pension scheme in a notarized affidavit. This option will be final and irrevocable.

Mr Baghel, during the budget session of the Assembly earlier this year, had announced that his government would reinstate the old pension scheme.