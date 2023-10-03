PM Modi Attacks Congress In Chhattisgarh, Calls It 'Ghotalebaaz Sarkar'

Congress government in Chhattisgarh has degraded the condition of the state, PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, saying it has provided "ghotalebaaz sarkar" to the people of the state and "corruption and crime are at their peak". Addressing a rally in the poll-bound state, he said the development in the state "is seen on posters" and people are yearning for a change.

"Congress has given a 'jhutha prachar aur ghotalebaaz sarkar' here. Congress government in Chhattisgarh has degraded the condition of the state. Everyone is fed up with this government. Corruption and crime are at their peak in the state. Sometimes it seems like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are competing with each other over the crime rates. Here development is seen either on posters or in the lockers of the leaders of the Congress government. Chhattisgarh is demanding change," he said.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated a steel plant at an event before addressing the rally, said the facility belongs to the people of the state.

"They (Congress government in the state) want to capture the steel plant and want to earn a lot through this...The steel plant belongs to the people of Bastar. I will not make any Congress leader the owner of this steel plant. The steel plant in Bastar belongs to the people here and I will not let any leader of Congress misuse these steel plants...This belongs to you and will be yours only," he said.

The Prime Minister said that steel industries developed here will provide jobs to more than 55,000 people.

"More steel industries are to be set up here, giving jobs to more than one lakh people. In the upcoming years, youths from across the nation will come to Bastar for employment," he said.

The Prime Minister accused Congress of neglecting the Bastar region of the state for years.

"They never thought about the people's interests. BJP has done several development works here. You all know that as compared to Congress, the BJP gives five times more budget for the tribal people here," he said.

The Prime Minister also attacked Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and said the Congress faces infighting in the state.

"There are two reasons behind this - firstly, they don't have time because they are busy saving the government. Secondly, this is Modi. No corrupt can make an eye contact with Modi," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 27,000 crore in Chhattisgarh, including the NMDC Steel Ltd's steel plant at Nagarnar.

He inaugurated the steel plant at Nagarnar built at a cost of more than Rs 23,800 crore. The steel plant is a greenfield project that will produce high-quality steel.

Chhattisgarh is among five states that will go to the polls by the end of the year. BJP is seeking to oust the Congress government in the state which came to power in 2018.

