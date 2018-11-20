Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 Live: Last Phase Of Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls Today, Voting To Start At 8 AM

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018: Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm in all 72 seats

A three-way contest is in the offing as Chhattisgarh goes for the second and concluding phase of Assembly polls on Tuesday for 72 seats spread across 19 districts, with the ruling BJP wrestling it out with the opposition Congress and the Ajit Jogi-Mayawati-led alliance emerging as a formidable third front.

A total of 1,079 candidates are in the fray, and both Congress and BJP are contesting all the 72 seats.

The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting for 25 seats and its ally and former Chief Minister Jogi's Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) is vying in 46 seats. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded candidates in 66 constituencies.

Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm in all 72 seats where an electorate of over 1.5 crore, including over 77 lakh male and over 76 lakh female voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. There are nearly 1,000 voters from the third gender.

Here are the LIVE updates on Chhattisgarh election voting: