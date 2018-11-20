Chhattisgarh Polls Round 2 Today, Ajit Jogi, Other Big-Hitters On Ballot

The votes will be counted on December 11 (File)

Raipur: Elaborate security arrangements including more than one lakh personnel, helicopters and drones have been put in place for the second and final phase of Chhattisgarh assembly elections today. After a promising 76.28 per cent turnout in the 18-seat first phase in Maoist affected areas, the second phase will see voting for 72 seats spread across 19 districts. More than 1.5 crore people are eligible to vote in over 19,000 polling booths, deciding the fates of many high-profile leaders. Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm.