Chhattisgarh Approves Draft Of Bill To Counter Centre's Farm Laws

The bill was approved by the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet. (File)

The draft of the Chhattisgarh Agriculture Produce Market (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to be tabled in a special session of the state Assembly on Tuesday was approved by the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet, officials said.

The ruling Congress had earlier said it will bring a legislation in the special session of the Assembly to protect the interests of farmers from the three newly-enacted Central farm laws.

State Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey said due to some (Central) laws, there was a possibility farmers may get exploited and paddy procurement influenced in the state.

"In view of this, the cabinet approved the draft of Chhattisgarh Krishi Upaj Mandi (Agricultural Produce Market) (Amendment) Bill 2020 which will be tabled on Tuesday in the Assembly. It has provisions to protect our farmers," he said.

He said the law planned by the state was meant to protect farmers and not to clash with the Centre on the issue.

An official said the cabinet also decided to scrap tenders and expression of interest (EOIs) related to the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission works which aim to provide drinking water through taps to every rural home by 2024.

On October 23, Chief Minister Baghel had constituted a three-member committee under the chief secretary to examine complaints related to Jal Jeevan Mission works in the state, he said.