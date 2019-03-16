8 Killed After Truck Collides With SUV In Chhattisgarh

The SUV collided head-on with the truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

Eight people were killed and one got injured after the SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhatisgarh's Kondagaon on Friday night.

The SUV collided head-on with the truck that was coming from the opposite direction on National Highway 30, killing four women, two men, one minor girl and one child and the car driver on the spot.

"Compensation of Rs 25,000 each will be given to the families of those who died and free medical treatment will be given to the injured," Collector N Tekam told news agency ANI.

Police is trying to find the truck driver who ran away from the spot immediately after the incident.

