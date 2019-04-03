Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary: Remembering The Maratha Leader With His Inspiring Words

Shivaji Maharaj the foundations of the Maratha empire in India.

Today is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj death anniversary. Shivaji Maharaj was a legendary king, known for his warfare strategies, administrative skills and progressive outlook. He laid the foundations of the Maratha empire in India. His life and bravery acts continue to inspire everyone. "Never bend your head always hold it high," he had said. On Shivaji Maharaj punyatithi today, here's remembering the great warrior through his inspiring quotes.

Even if there were a sword in the hands of everyone, it is willpower that establishes a government. - Shivaji Maharaj If a tree, which is not a highly elevated living entity, can be so tolerant and merciful to give sweet mangoes even when hit by anyone; being a king, should I not be more merciful and tolerant than the tree? - Shivaji Maharaj Do not think of the enemy as weak, then do not be too scared to feel too strong. - Shivaji Maharaj Of all the rights of women, the greatest is to be a mother. - Shivaji Maharaj When you are enthusiastic, the mountain also looks like a clay pile. - Shivaji Maharaj Freedom is a boon, which everyone has the right to receive. - Shivaji Maharaj

