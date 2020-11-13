'Failure Of Government': BJP Slams Delhi's Chhath Puja Ban

Chhath, which is celebrated six days after Diwali, starts on November 20 this year.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed the Delhi government for banning Chhath Puja at various banks of River Yamuna in the national capital, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party-led administration is making up for not making proper arrangements for the celebrations.

"The Delhi government has opened all markets and DTC busses are plying with no social distancing. The same government is banning the puja in the name of Covid-19. This is clearly a failure of this government. Rather than banning celebrations, arrangements should have been made to ensure "do gaz ki doori" (social distancing)," Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta.

Chhath, which is celebrated six days after Diwali, starts on November 20 this year. It is one of the most popular festivals for the people of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Devotees gather and take holy dip in rivers, ponds and other water bodies during the four-day festivities. The Puja is celebrated in the national capital with great fervour by the natives of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations at Ghats to curb the spread of Covid-19.

"To avoid crowd gathering amid the pandemic, we have decided to ban community Chhath Puja celebrations near the ghats this year. Officials have been directed to take strict action against people not following COVID-19 protocols," Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, had told reporters.