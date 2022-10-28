Chhath Puja 2022: Date, Muhurat Timings, And Rituals

Chhath Puja is being celebrated from October 28 to October 31

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival celebrated in Northern India. It is dedicated to Surya De, the Hindu God of the Sun. Devotees mark the festival by observing fast and offering prayers to the Sun God. This year, Chhath Puja is being celebrated from October 28 to October 31.

Chhath Puja is also known as Surya Shashthi, Prathihar, Chhathi, and Dala Chhath.

Chhath Puja 2022 Date

The first day of Chhath Puja is called Nahay Khay when families prepare a traditional meal that is served as bhog in the afternoon after taking a holy bath. On the second day or Kharna, women observe Nirjala vrat from sunrise till sunset. They break it in the evening only after worshipping the setting Sun. Sweets are prepared on this day and kheer is mainly served as Prasad.

The third day, called Sandhya Arghya, is considered the most significant day of the four-day festival. Women observe fast for the whole day and break it after sunrise the next day. The fourth and the final day of Chhath Puja involves performing the Usha Arghya where devotees offer prayers to the rising Sun. Usha is believed to be the consort of the Surya Dev.

Muhurat timing

The Shashthi Tithi will begin at 5:49 am on October 30 and end at 3:27 am on October 31. The sunrise and sunset timings for Chhath Puja is 6:31 am and 5:38 am, respectively on October 30, according to Drik Panchang.

Festivities

Chhath Puja is observed in several parts of the country, especially in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.