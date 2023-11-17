Video: Ashwini Vaishnaw's Visit To Delhi Railway Station Amid Festive Rush

Ashwini Vaishnaw directed the officials to ensure smooth travelling for passengers

With millions travelling to celebrate Chhath with their families, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last evening visited the New Delhi Railway station to review the arrangements.

Ashwini Vaishnaw also spoke to some passengers. He directed the officials to ensure smooth travelling and comfort for the passengers.

Railways last week faced criticism for its poor handling of the holiday rush. Videos circulating on social media show jampacked trains, long queues outside compartments, leaving many travellers stranded and unable to reach their destination.

In Surat, a stampede had erupted as a large crowd of passengers surged towards a special train bound for Bihar, leaving one person dead and two others injured last Saturday

Dismissing reports of a shortage of berths for passengers opting for non-AC coaches, Mr Vaishnaw yesterday said there has been a nearly three-fold increase in the number of special train trips this festive season as compared to last year.

The Railways is operating 6,754 additional train trips this festive season between October 1 and December 31 to clear the rush of passengers as compared to 2,614 in the same period last year, he said.

"Every year we do a very serious planning to make arrangements for passengers for Diwali and Chhath. We monitor the reservation and waiting list trends three months before the beginning of the festive season and take a call on making arrangements for the additional train trips," Mr Vaishnaw said