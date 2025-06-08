"Dream 'Railized'": Amul's Chenab Bridge Topical Gets Minister's Response

Dairy giant Amul has paid a creative tribute to the recently inaugurated Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge. The special print advertisement features Amul's iconic blue-haired girl standing at the Chenab Bridge site. The ad carried a witty caption: "A Dream Railized" - a clever wordplay combining 'rail' and 'realized.' The tagline read, "Amul, ticket to great taste."

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the topical on X, saying, "Thank you, Amul."

The Chenab Bridge, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, was inaugurated on June 6 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Key dignitaries, including Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, were present during the ceremony. Prior to the inauguration, the Prime Minister also inspected the massive railway arch bridge.

The Chenab Bridge is a crucial part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project, designed to connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India through an all-weather rail network. Located in the Reasi district, the bridge stands at a height of 359 metres above the riverbed and spans 1.3 kilometres.

The bridge is expected to drastically reduce travel time in the region, with trains like the Vande Bharat Express set to run along the route.

Construction began in 2017, overcoming daunting challenges posed by the region's difficult Himalayan terrain, seismic sensitivity, and harsh weather. Built with over 30,000 tonnes of steel, the bridge is engineered to withstand high winds of up to 260 kmph and even explosions.

A key contributor to the project's success is Professor G Madhavi Latha. She is a professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and worked as a geotechnical consultant on the project for 17 years.

She collaborated closely with Afcons, the bridge's contractor, helping with planning, design, and construction, especially in overcoming the challenges posed by the difficult terrain.