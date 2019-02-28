Seeking PM Modi's Re-Election, Woman On 56-Day-Long Bike Expedition

Rajalaxmi Manda is accompanied by 25 others in the expedition.

A woman from Chennai in Tamil Nadu has undertaken a 56-day-long bike expedition seeking a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajalaxmi Manda, who has so far driven 10,000 km on her bike across various states, reached Lucknow on Thursday.

She was welcomed at the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters unit by Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Chetan Chauhan and Organisational Secretary of the ruling party Sunil Bansal.

Ms Manda said that the Prime Minister had won many hearts and had inspired her to undertake the long, arduous bike trip.

"I want Modi to return as the Prime Minister and lead the nation to further prosperity," said Ms Manda, who holds a Guinness world record for pulling a loader truck tied to a rope on her waist.

Some 5,225 km of her journey is still left and the ride would end in New Delhi after criss-crossing eight states and 156 districts, she informed.

