Chennai Woman Claims Worm Found In Restaurant Food, Files Complaint

The woman noticed a worm crawling in her food. (Representational Photo)

A woman has claimed that she found maggots in the food she ordered at a popular eatery in Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai. Many local media outlets covered the story, reporting that the woman had gone to the restaurant with her son on Monday when the incident took place. Social media users have been disgusted by the unusual discovery.

The woman has been identified by Asianet News as Rani, who lives in Ashok Nagar. She went to a restaurant named 'Namma Vidya Vasantha Bhavan' inside a mall and ordered chhola puri as his son had requested, the outlet further said. But after the meal arrived, she noticed a worm crawling in her food and she screamed.

The Vasantha Bhavan restaurant is a well-known a vegetarian restaurant in Chennai's Koyambedu area.

Ms Rani filed a complaint with the Food Safety Department after which an inspection was carried out, according to News18.

The food safety officials have imposed a temporary ban on the operation of the restaurant as well as the kitchen and issued a warning its owner in accordance with the Food Safety Act, the outlet further said in its report.

Last month, a lizard was reportedly found in one of the meals from a popular eatery in Delhi. The incident was reported by a man on his Instagram handle who visited the cafe and shared his experience.

"We found a lizard in food in very famous Diggin Cafe. I request everyone to share this because this is not acceptable," he said in the video caption.

The man said the cafe only apologised to them with no further actions.