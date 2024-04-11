Chennai Scuba Divers Launch Unique Underwater Voter Awareness Campaign

The divers dived into the sea carrying mock EVM machine along with voting awareness placards.

A group of scuba divers in Chennai have carried out a unique voter awareness campaign ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Six scuba divers raised awareness on voting by diving deep into the sea and enacting the voting process sixty feet underwater in Chennai's Neelankarai.

The divers dived into the sea carrying mock EVM machine along with voting awareness placards of Election Commission of India (ECI).

"I know the power of my vote" and "My country, my vote", reads the placard.

One of the divers was heard saying in a video that they organised a voter awareness programme to show that casting vote is our duty and right.

The deep diving voter awareness programme was organised by SB Aravind Tharunsri, a Scuba dive instructor and director of Temple Adventure.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast a vote in the general election.