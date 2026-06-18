Chennai Prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram Makes History With London Orchestra

Chennai's young musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram has added another milestone to his growing list of achievements, composing an original symphony with the world-renowned London Symphony Orchestra.

The work, titled New Beginnings, is set for its audio premiere on June 21 and marks what Lydian describes as a "very special chapter" in his musical journey.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, the young musician said composing the symphony was a deeply fulfilling experience. "Composing New Beginnings was a great feeling. New beginnings indeed," he said, adding that the project reinforced his belief that it is "never too late to start something new."

The symphony was recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra under the baton of acclaimed conductor Matt Dunkley. Lydian, who became a global sensation after winning one million dollars on the American television show The World's Best, said the opportunity to work with one of the world's leading orchestras was both humbling and inspiring.

The young composer hopes the symphony will eventually be performed live across the world. Before making a full-fledged entry into cinema music, he says he wants to explore independent music. "Music is like oxygen for me," he told NDTV.

Lydian also reflected on the rich tradition of symphonic music, noting that legendary composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven and Joseph Haydn created some of history's most celebrated symphonies. In India, he pointed to pioneering efforts by Ilaiyaraaja and composer Ganesh Kumar, expressing hope that many more Indians and Asians would take up symphonic composition.

The musician also highlighted his collaboration with his sister Amirthavarshini, with whom he composed tunes for all 1,330 couplets of the Thirukkural. Dismissing any talk of sibling rivalry, he said they work "in unison."

Calling pop icon Michael Jackson his inspiration, Lydian said it was Jackson's work ethic and attitude that continue to motivate him. "My destination is music. Genres are my transport," he said, summing up a journey that is only just beginning.