Heroin Worth Rs 70 Crore Seized In Chennai; 2 African Women Arrested

About 10 kgs of heroin worth Rs 70 crore being smuggled into the country from South Africa was seized and two African women were arrested in this connection, Customs officials said on Friday.

Acting on inputs, the officials intercepted the two women who arrived at the Chennai airport from Johannesburg, an official release said.

Since one of them was using a wheelchair despite appearing to be fit physically, the officials interrogated the two and checked their baggage, the release said.

The check yielded eight plastic packets concealed in the baggage that contained powder which was heroin.

"In total, 9.87 kgs of white coarse powder suspected to be heroin, approximately valued at Rs 70 crore, was recovered," the release said.

One of the women was travelling for medical treatment in New Delhi along with her attendant on a visa which was granted on the basis of communication from the hospital.

Due to the COVID-19 scare in New Delhi, the passengers landed in Chennai.

The women were arrested and further investigation was on, the release said.