Chenab Rail Bridge To Atal Tunnel: Minister Shares India's Engineering Feats

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the story of India's meteoric rise in the field of engineering, posting multiple videos and pictures of the country's top infrastructural projects.

On Monday, which is Engineer's Day, Mr Vaishnaw shed light on how Indian engineers were turning challenges into milestones. "Modern engineering marvels of Bharat. Our engineers are turning challenges into milestones!" he wrote, sharing a long thread on X.

Chenab Rail Bridge

The Chenab Rail Bridge is the world's highest railway arch bridge, soaring 359 meters above the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir. This steel structure, 35 m taller than the Eiffel Tower of Paris, is a symbol of the country's infrastructural prowess and strategic connectivity in the Himalayas.

Pamban Bridge

The 2.07-kilometre-long bridge is located in the Ramanathapuram district. This is the first vertical-lift railway sea bridge in the country, connecting Rameswaram Island with Mandapam on the mainland.

Bridge Taller Than Qutub Minar

Bridge No 144 on the Bairabi-Sairang rail line in Mizoram, at 114 meters, is taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar.

Anji Khad Bridge

Named after the Anji River, this is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge on the USBRL corridor.

Vande Bharat Express

A semi-high-speed train made in India, symbolising the country's aspirations for modern, efficient, and comfortable rail travel.

Longest Railway Tunnel T-50

This 12.77-km tunnel on the USBRL corridor was built using the Himalayan Tunnelling construction method to navigate complex geology.

Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link)

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also known as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, is India's longest sea bridge. The 21.8 km trans harbour link connects Sewri to Nhava Sheva in just 20 minutes.

Atal Tunnel

The 9.02 km highway tunnel under Rohtang Pass was officially recognised as the 'Longest Highway Tunnel above 10,000 feet' by the World Book of Records.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project

The 508 km project, with a speed of 320 km/h, includes several engineering marvels designed to connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

India celebrates Engineer's Day every year on September 15 to pay tribute to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest engineering minds India has ever produced.