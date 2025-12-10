Ashwini Vaishnaw Discusses AI, Tech Collaboration With Satya Nadella

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday met with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in public welfare, emerging technologies, and the importance of data sovereignty.

In a post on X, the minister said the meeting focused on expanding India's technological capabilities and leveraging AI to improve governance and citizen services.

"Met Microsoft CEO Mr. @satyanadella. Discussed the use of AI for public good, frontier technologies, and data sovereignty. Microsoft's landmark investment reflects India's rise as a reliable global technology partner. This partnership will drive the country's leap from digital to AI public infrastructure," he wrote on X.

Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the move, stating, "As Al reshapes the digital economy, India remains committed to innovation anchored in trust and sovereignty. Microsoft's landmark investment signals India's rise as a reliable technology partner for the world. This partnership will set new benchmarks and drive the country's leap from digital public infrastructure to AI public infrastructure."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed Microsoft's significant investment in India's artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced that the company will invest $17.5 billion in India to boost the country's AI ecosystem, making it Microsoft's largest investment in Asia.

Microsoft will also expand its existing data centre regions in Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune, enabling low-latency, mission-critical services for enterprises, startups and public institutions.

Microsoft also announced that advanced AI tools will be integrated into the Ministry of Labour and Employment's e-Shram and National Career Service platforms, aimed at benefiting more than 310 million informal workers.

Built on Azure OpenAI Service, these enhancements include multilingual support, AI-enabled job matching, predictive analytics and automated resume creation.

On the skilling front, Microsoft said it is doubling its commitment to train 20 million Indians in AI skills by 2030.

Through the ADVANTA (I) GE India initiative, led by Microsoft Elevate, 5.6 million individuals have been trained since January 2025, creating more than 125,000 job or entrepreneurial opportunities.

The company further announced the introduction of Sovereign Public Cloud and Sovereign Private Cloud solutions for Indian customers, offering environments tailored to regulatory compliance and data governance.

Microsoft 365 Copilot will also introduce in-country data processing by the end of 2025, making India one of the first global markets to receive the capability.

