6-Month-Old Girl Among 4 Of Family Killed, Set On Fire In Jodhpur

The killers slit the victims' throats and then set their bodies on fire, police said

In a crime haunting in its brutality, four members of a family, including a six-month-old baby, were murdered last night and their bodies set on fire in the courtyard of their home in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

The shocking crime has triggered a sharp attack by the Opposition BJP on the Ashok Gehlot government months before the Assembly polls. The BJP has also stressed that the crime took place in Jodhpur, the Chief Minister's home district.

According to police, the incident took place last night at Chaurai village in Jodhpur. Local residents saw smoke coming out of the home of Punaram (55) and dialled the cops. On entering the family's home, they found the charred bodies of Punaram, his wife Bhanwri (50) and daughter-in-law Dhapu in the courtyard. Beside Dhapu's body was a horrifying black mass - the remains of daughter, six months old.

Police said the killers appear to have murdered the four by slitting their throats, then pulled the bodies to the courtyard and set them on fire. The murders could be a fallout of personal enmity, police said, adding that they are probing every angle in their investigation.

A forensic team is camping at the crime scene and top district authorities, including Collector Himanshu Gupta and Jodhpur Rural police chief Dharmendra Singh are monitoring the situation in the area.

The BJP has torn into the Ashok Gehlot government over the Jodhpur incident. The state BJP unit raised questions over the law and order situation in the state. "If this is the state of law and order in the Chief Minister's home district, what will be the condition elsewhere?" the state BJP asked in a tweet.