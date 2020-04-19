"I'm In Custody": 'Nisha Jindal' With 10,000 FB Followers Turns Out A Man

Nisha Jindal - the name on the bogus profile - has more than 10,000 followers on the social media website.

Raipur:

A man allegedly running a fake Facebook account using a photograph of a woman has been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Nisha Jindal - the name on the fake profile - has more than 10,000 followers on the social media website.

The police were investigating the Facebook account over divisive posts when they found that a man named Ravi had been operating the profile. The description on the Facebook profile says: "I am Nothing Without My Lovely Princess Daughter".

He reportedly ran fake accounts on other social media websites as well. Ravi is an engineering student.

"When the police went to arrest 'Nisha Jindal' for allegedly promoting social enmity, it was revealed that Ravi, who has not been able to pass his engineering exam for 11 years, is in fact 'Nisha'. The police made him post the reality so that his 10,000 followers get to know the truth," Indian Administrative Service officer Priyanka Shukla tweeted.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel praised the police for the action. "No fraud will be spared. Let us reveal all those element who wish to mislead. Good job Raipur Police," he tweeted.
 

The police reportedly tracked the man by tracing his IP address.

