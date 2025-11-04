ChatGPT Go Now Free In India For 12 Months: A Complete Guide

OpenAI has announced a major offer for Indian users. ChatGPT Go, the company's mid-tier AI subscription, is now free for an entire year. Starting Tuesday, anyone in India can activate this plan and enjoy premium ChatGPT features at no cost.

This offer is valid for both new and existing users. Although the Go plan is free for one year, OpenAI requires users to add a valid payment method, either a credit/debit card or UPI, during signup.

What Is ChatGPT Go?

ChatGPT Go is OpenAI's affordable version of its premium AI chatbot, designed to bridge the gap between the free and Plus plans. Normally priced at around Rs 400 per month, it offers faster responses, higher message limits, and advanced tools powered by the latest GPT-5 model.

What Users Can Do With ChatGPT Go

Generate and edit images.

Upload files (PDFs, docs, spreadsheets) for AI analysis

Handle longer conversations and larger datasets.

Get smarter, more context-aware responses.

Use built-in memory for personalised interactions.

How To Claim The Free ChatGPT Go Plan

Visit the ChatGPT website or open the ChatGPT app on your phone.

Log in or create a new account (you can use your Google login).

Tap your profile icon - Settings - Subscription.

Select the ChatGPT Go plan when the India promotion appears.

Add your payment method.

Verify your account via email or OTP if prompted.

Once activated, your account will instantly be upgraded to the Go plan, valid for 12 months at no cost.

Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers will also be automatically upgraded to the free one-year offer. No need to cancel or reapply.

Features Of ChatGPT Go

GPT-5 access with faster response speed.

Increased daily message and file limits.

Image generation and file upload support.

Personalised memory for longer, smarter chats.

Priority access during high-demand hours.

What Is Not Included In ChatGPT Go

OpenAI API access (still a paid service).

Older models like GPT-4 Turbo and GPT-4o.

Third-party connectors and Sora, the video-generation tool.

Manual control of GPT-5's “Thinking Mode”.

Why OpenAI Requires a Payment Method For Free ChatGPT Go

This step serves two main purposes:

Verification: Helps confirm your identity and region, reducing spam or abuse of the promotional offer.

Automatic Billing: Once the free year ends, OpenAI can resume standard billing unless you cancel.

If you only want the free year, remember to disable auto-renewal or set a reminder to cancel before the 12-month period ends to avoid surprise charges.

Why OpenAI Made It Free In India

India has become OpenAI's second-largest user base, trailing only the United States. The country's developers, students, and entrepreneurs have adopted ChatGPT for learning, coding, research, and business automation.

OpenAI says this initiative celebrates the “enthusiasm and creativity” of Indian users while introducing more people to advanced AI tools. The company also aims to align with India's AI literacy and innovation push, complementing the government's IndiaAI Mission.