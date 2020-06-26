Chargesheet Filed Against 7 In Murder Case During Delhi Violence

Delhi police filed a chargesheet before a court against seven people. (File)

The Delhi police on Thursday filed a chargesheet before a court against seven people in connection with the alleged murder of a local during the violence in northeast Delhi in February.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi police filed the charge sheet before the Metropolitan Magistrate in the case of alleged murder of a 22-year-old man, named Monis, who died due to head injuries received during the violence on February 25.

According to the chargesheet, articles like lathi, danda (stick), talwar (sword) have been recovered from the possession of the accused and Monis' mobile phone has also been recovered from one of them.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections 147 and 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 327 (causing hurt voluntarily), 436 (mischief by fire), 302 (murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The offences entail a maximum punishment of death penalty.

Monis (22), who worked as a labourer, was passing through Brijpuri road while returning to his home when he was caught and allegedly beaten by the mob, according to the chargesheet.

Further investigation against other accused persons was going on, the chargesheet said.

Violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, leaving at least 53 people dead and scores injured.