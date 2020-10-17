Charge Sheet Filed Against Tahir Hussain In Money Laundering Case

Tahir Hussain has been accused in several cases linked to the riots (File)

A charge sheet has been filed against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi violence, in which over 50 people had been killed. The central agency that investigates financial crimes told a Delhi court it has enough evidence to prosecute Tahir Hussain and co-accused Amit Gupta.

Tahir Hussain, who has been lodged in Tihar jail on charges of rioting and murder, and Amit Gupta, have been summoned to the court on October 19.

"There is prima facie sufficient incriminating material about the involvement of the accused persons. Thus, cognizance of the offence under section 3 read with Section 70, punishable under Section 4 of PMLA, 2002 is taken against accused Tahir Hussain and accused Amit Gupta. The Enforcement Directorate may proceed with further investigation, as per law," the court said.

The agency has been probing into the allegations that Hussain and his alleged accomplice laundered about Rs 1.10 crore by using shell or dummy companies to fuel protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the subsequent riots in northeast Delhi in February.

ED's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta had earlier told the court that Hussain was allegedly involved in money laundering and various other acts of cheating, falsification and forgery of documents, and criminal conspiracy, news agency PTI reported.

Tahir Hussain has been accused in several cases linked to the riots, including the murder of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma during the violence. He has been charged under the stringent anti-terror law - Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Last month, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and had been under judicial custody in the money laundering case.

The ED, meanwhile, has told the court that it can file a supplementary charge sheet in the case.

With inputs from PTI