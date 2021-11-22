Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu Discuss Punjab Polls With Party Leaders

Mr Channi and Mr Sidhu arrived in the national capital on Monday afternoon (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday held deliberations with Congress leaders here to evolve a strategy for the upcoming state assembly polls, sources said.

Mr Channi and Mr Sidhu arrived in the national capital on Monday afternoon along with AICC in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and they later met at the party's "war-room" office.

They said the screening committee for Punjab is to be finalised that will screen party candidates for the assembly polls, besides other decisions that are to be taken by the state government ahead of the elections.

